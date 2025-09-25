Two Waco ISD students win national competition with Spanish video showcasing bilingual education

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco ISD students win first place at National Educators Rising Competition with Spanish video showcasing bilingual education programs.



Two Waco ISD students, Saul Torres (Waco High junior) and Jessica Lara (University High junior), won first place at the National Educators Rising Competition

The students created a Spanish-language video showcasing what goes on in a Waco ISD school.

Both students are part of Waco ISD's Future Educators Academy, a program that provides mentorship and hands-on experience in education

Torres and Lara plan to return to teach at Waco ISD after graduation, helping address the district's need for more bilingual teachers

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two Waco ISD students are looking to a future full of possibilities after a huge win at the National Educators Rising Competition.

Saul Torres, a junior at Waco High, and Jessica Lara, a junior at University High, are both part of Waco ISD's Future Educators Academy — a program offering students mentorship and experience in education.

"I think it's a really great experience for anybody that's interested in teaching because you get to feel independent and feel responsibility," Torres said.

The two students secured first place after creating a video in Spanish to show what goes on at a Waco ISD school.

"We chose the Spanish version because Kendrick Elementary is a bilingual school where they have bilingual classes and teachers," Lara said.

Spanish is a first language for many students in the district. Torres says it's a special experience using his culture for creativity.

"You get to bring some of that heritage for other people and speak your own language," Torres said.

That win and this program are helping students like Torres and Lara utilize their skills for the future.

"We hear that Waco ISD really needs more bilingual teachers so we look forward to coming back to Waco ISD," Lara said.

Both Lara and Torres plan to teach at Waco ISD after they graduate.

