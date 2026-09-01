Protective order filed against former Fort Hood doctor asks to revoke his firearm license

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — A protective order was filed against former Fort Hood Doctor, Maj. Blaine McGraw, Monday by Renuka Young.

According to Bell County documents, Young does not have any previous relationship with McGraw. She filed the order claiming he "committed sexual assault or abuse, indecent assault, indecency with a child, compelling prostitution, stalking, or trafficking."

McGraw is facing charges for sexually assaulting and secretly recording his patients while he was an OB/GYN on Fort Hood.

Young is requesting that McGraw not be allowed within 200 yards of her and her residence, school or workplace. The document is also asking for the following:



Not to commit further acts of sexual assault or abuse, indecent assault, stalking, or trafficking.

Not to communicate a threat through any person to any person who is listed in this application as a person seeking protection or who is a member of the Applicant’s family or household.

Not to communicate in a threatening or harassing manner with any person who is listed in this application as a person seeking protection or who is a member of the Applicant’s family or household.

Not to communicate or attempt to communicate in any manner with Young because "The parties have no reason to communicate"

Suspend the Respondent’s license to carry a handgun.

Prohibit Respondent from possessing a firearm.

Not to engage in conduct that is reasonably likely to harass, annoy, alarm, abuse, torment, or embarrass Young.

The order still needs a signature from the county clerk and judge to go into effect.

McGraw is currently held in confinement at the Bell County Jail where he awaits court dates in both Bell County and Military Court.

Read more coverage on McGraw:

Former Fort Hood doctor accused of sex abuse gets court-martial date set

In military arraignment, former Ft. Hood doctor pleads not guilty to assaulting, secretly recording, patients

Army doctor at Fort Hood faces court-martial on sexual assault charges

