Former Fort Hood doctor accused of sex abuse gets court-martial date set

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — A former Fort Hood doctor accused of sexually abusing patients now has an official court-martial date.

Maj. Blaine McGraw is scheduled to be court-martialed on March 30, 2027.

McGraw faces military charges resulting from accusations from dozens of women who claim he secretly recorded them during medical exams.

Several events are scheduled ahead of the military trial. On Jan. 29, 2027, there will be a random selection of service members to possibly serve on a panel — the military equivalent of a jury — along with several other pretrial hearings.

Selection of the final court-martial panel is set to take place between Feb. 22, 2027 and March 2, 2027.

Court records show the trial could last into mid-May or later.

