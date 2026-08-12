In military arraignment, former Ft. Hood doctor pleads not guilty to assaulting, secretly recording, patients

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — A former Fort Hood doctor pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of sexually assaulting and secretly recording his patients as his court martial moves closer to trial.

At Fort Hood's Williams Judicial Center, Maj. Blaine McGraw was arraigned and formally heard the 9 charges with 272 specifications against him. No recording or video was allowed inside the proceedings.

Military Judge Col. Javier Rivera Rosario presided over the proceeedings.

McGraw's defense questioned the judge about potential biases, asking about his military career, whether he had any prior knowledge of the case through news media, and whether he had any issues with Army doctors. The judge recalled seeing a news story about the case a few months back but said he could not remember much from it. He stated he did his best not to absorb information about the case, anticipating it might go to court martial.

McGraw was asked to choose between a jury trial or a trial by the military judge. In a jury trial, a majority of the panel must agree on a conviction. McGraw deferred the decision, telling the court he will make his choice at a later date.

McGraw is currently being held in Bell County jail.

Within 2 weeks, the judge will receive paperwork from both prosecutors and the defense. At that point, the court will hear McGraw's plea and set a schedule for his court martial.

The case is being prosecuted by Maj. William Lichvar and Lt. Col. Joshua Mikkelsen. McGraw's military defense is being handled by Maj. Reanne Wentz, who appeared in person, and Maj. Dustin Morgan, who attended online.

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