Former Fort Hood doctor formally charged, will be court martialed for multiple sexual abuses.

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — Charges have been referred against a former Fort Hood doctor accused of sexually assaulting and secretly recording patients, with a preliminary hearing officer finding probable cause for 9 charges carrying 272 specifications involving 93 alleged victims.

The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel announced Tuesday that the charges against Blaine McGraw span alleged incidents occurring on various occasions between 2021 and 2026.

The 272 specifications break down across several charge categories. The largest share — 91 specifications — covers abusive sexual contact and sexual assault. An additional 91 specifications involve assault consummated by a battery, and 66 specifications involve indecent recordings.

The case will next be assigned to a military judge to set dates for arraignments, hearings and trials.

McGraw also faces a civil lawsuit in Bell County Court. Andrew Cobos, the attorney representing multiple Jane Does in that case, said the military charges carry significance beyond the courtroom.

"It's very important that McGraw's actions be deterred. It's very important that the victims in this case see that McGraw has to serve a punishment for the harm that he inflicted on them."

Cobos said the civil litigation extends further, with multiple law firms filing Federal Tort Claims Act cases seeking accountability from the federal government.

"The much larger picture though comes with the Federal Tort Claims Act cases."

Cobos said those cases are currently in a waiting phase after demand notices were sent to the federal government.

"Right now we have sent the demand notices to the federal government. They are in the process of responding to those demand notices, and we'll see based on their responses if that stems an even bigger litigation against the United States government."

Cobos also emphasized that accountability must extend beyond McGraw himself.

"It's just as important for the army to get its systems right, to improve its systems, to be accountable to itself and to its soldiers, and ultimately to pay restitution to the individuals that were harmed by the organizational oversights."

On the civil side, a special exceptions hearing is scheduled in September on a handwritten motion McGraw filed in March.

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