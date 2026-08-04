Army doctor at Fort Hood faces court-martial on sexual assault charges

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — The U.S. Army has referred charges to court-martial against an obstetrician gynecologist accused of sexually assaulting and secretly recording patients at a Texas military hospital.

Maj. Blaine D. McGraw, 48, faces nine charges encompassing 272 specifications related to alleged incidents between 2021 and 2026 involving 93 victims, the U.S. Army Office of Special Trial Counsel announced this week.

McGraw is assigned to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood.

The charges include 91 specifications of abusive sexual contact and sexual assault, 66 specifications of indecent recording, 91 specifications of assault consummated by battery, and 18 specifications of conduct unbecoming an officer. He also faces charges of attempted sexual assault, attempted subordination of perjury, solicitation to commit perjury, extramarital sexual misconduct, willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer and dereliction of duty.

The charges fall under various articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, including Articles 120, 120c, 128, 80, 133, 134, 90 and 92.

A preliminary hearing officer found probable cause for most charges and recommended a general court-martial following McGraw's Article 32 preliminary hearing.

The case will now be assigned to a military judge who will schedule an arraignment, motion hearings and trial dates.

McGraw remains in pretrial confinement at the Bell County Justice Center. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Earlier this year, McGraw filed court documents requesting the identities and addresses of 82 accusers listed as "Jane Does" in a related civil lawsuit. In the handwritten motion, he also sought $4,100 in penalties from the accusers for failing to disclose their information.

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