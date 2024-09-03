Hit-and-run suspect who allegedly killed Fort Cavazos soldier reportedly went to another bar after the crash

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KXXV) — New details have been released in the death of a Fort Cavazos soldier killed following a hit-and-run — the suspect allegedly went to another bar after running the soldier over.

Staff Sergeant Eric Rucker was hit and killed in the early morning hours of June 11 last year on East Elms Road in Killeen.

"My son was discarded like a dog," said Eric's mother, Christina Holley.

His mother says her son, a soon-to-be father of four, laid in the arms of the motorcyclist he was riding with that night — bleeding to death from blunt force trauma.

Newly released details show the suspect 47-year-old Kristopher Earl Taylor Junior, who already had 4 DUI’s, admitted to driving while intoxicated and hitting a deer on Elms Road.

"He stated that he did not stop his vehicle or report the crash because he was intoxicated," the arrest affidavit said.

"He stated that he was coming from a bar when the crash occurred and he continued on to a second bar after the crash."

"You are saying that’s why you didn’t call police, and then you go to another bar," Holley said.

It’s unknown which bars Taylor went to before and after the crash.

The Dram Shop Act holds an establishment liable for serving alcohol to a customer who later causes injuries while under the influence.

No word on any charges against any of the establishments who served Taylor that night, but Holley is investigating.

"There’s laws in place with cut off limits, and I’m going be diligent as his mom," she said.

"I’ll be looking at all this stuff to find out who’s accountable for their part in this disaster.

Taylor remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond — no trial date has been set yet, but he is facing two to 20 years behind bars.