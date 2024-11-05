Community gathers for remembrance ceremony of 2009 Fort Hood shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Through song, music, and prayer.

Local families, first responders, military members, and the community gathered Tuesday to honor the fallen from thedeadliest mass shooting on a U.S. military installation.

"It is an honor to stand before you as we recognize our heroes for their sacrifice and their commitment to our great nation," City of Killeen’s Mayor Debbie Nash-King said.

The Friends of November 5, 2009 Memorial Committee hosted its annual remembrance ceremony.

On this day 15 years ago, former Army Major and Psychiatrist Nidal Hasan shot and killed 13 people and wounded more than 30 others.

“This day serves as a reminder of our shared grief, but also of resilience, strength, unity that emerged in the aftermath of this tragic day,” Fort Cavazos Brig. Gen. Robert Born said. "This memorial stands as a tribute to the courage since that day. A solemn vow to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Your legacy endures in our hearts, it is our sacred duty to never forget the price they paid for service to our country."

As part of the remembrance, the names of the dead and injured were read as a solemn observance for the victims.

"As you go out today, please be safe and let's love and take care of each other. We are a community of one,” Nash-King said.

