Bond reduction denied in case of man accused of hitting, killing Fort Cavazos soldier

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KXXV) — The man accused of killing a Fort Cavazos soldier in a hit-and-run crash last year tried to get his bond reduced, but a Bell County judge denied it.

25 News’ Lauren Adams spoke to the victim’s sister and she says she’s glad he’s still behind bars.

Kristopher Taylor Jr. is behind bars charged with hitting and killing Staff Sergeant Eric Rucker last June in Killeen — Taylor was on the run for a year before authorities apprehended him.

Eric Rucker’s sister says they’re doing better now.

"The fact he’s locked up, that has brought us a lot of peace," Jamie Jones said.

Rucker’s death left his four children to grow up without him.

Taylor is behind bars on a $100,000 bond, and recently asked a judge to lower his bond — that motion was denied.

Jones says she’s happy with that decision.

"Giving all his past issues with multiple DWI’s, it wouldn’t be a good idea," Jones said.

Taylor had four previous DWI's on his record when Eric Rucker was hit and killed.

According to the arrest affidavit, Taylor admitted to authorities he was coming from a bar when the crash occurred and he continued on to a second bar after the crash.

Jones says she hopes justice is served.

"He should get the maximum 99 years — he shouldn’t be able to experience any more life. He should just sit there," she said.

The trial date is not yet set, but 25 News will follow this case to trial.