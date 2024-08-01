Rosebud-Lott ISD to go 'phone-free' in 2024-2025 school year

LOTT, Texas (KXXV) — "We're going to be a telephone-free school district, and what that means is grades three through 12 — anyone who has a cellphone — will be asked to place their phone in this pouch — it's called a Yondr pouch,” said Rosebud-Lott ISD Superintendent, Jim Rosebrock.

Phone-free is now the policy in Rosebud-Lott ISD.

The district is implementing the Yondr Program which utilizes a secure pouch to store students' phones throughout the school day.

25 News spoke to the superintendent, who says it's a decision resulting from conversations with local teachers — they tell him phones have been a major distraction for local students.

"Our teachers have said it's been a real problem for the kids, texting each other, not paying attention and listening to music, so they're having a hard time keeping them engaged,” Rosebrock said.

The program will be implemented for Grades Three through 12, and students will all be assigned their own pouch that will stay with them all day — the pouch will remain locked and secured throughout the school day.

When school is over, students will tap their pouch on a base mounted near an exit to retrieve their phone.

According to an annual survey from over 1,200 schools that have already implemented the Yondr program, 84 percent saw a change in student engagement and 68 percent saw a positive change in academic performance.

"We're looking for test scores to go up, and that they will be more engaged in their lessons to learn more and do better,” Rosebrock said.

The district says they are prepared for emergency situations.

"They can call the office and we will go get their child if there's an emergency at home," Rosebrock said.

"We also know that if there's safety issues we have other ways to get alerts out to our parents through technology."

There will be a $15 replacement charge if a student damages a pouch to the extent that it needs to be replaced, and a $15 dollar fee if a student is caught on their phone.

"We feel it's going to be a very positive thing and we're looking forward to it,” Rosebrock said.

