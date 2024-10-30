Rockdale sees significant business growth since 2012 ahead of new developments

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — The number of new businesses in Rockdale have been on rise since 2012 ahead of more expected growth in the city.



Approximately 65 new businesses have opened in Rockdale since 2012 according to non-profit Rockdale Earth Day.

Local business owners like Jason and Lillie Heriford of Master's Martial Arts say they started their business based on faith and are excited to be apart of the growth in the city.

The town anticipates even more business openings in the future as more subdivisions and developments move into the city.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Faith and martial arts are all you need to start a business in Rockdale.

“In January of 2021, I was working for the jail in Cameron at night and sleeping days, and on that Sunday, I wake up from my nap, and Lillie says, ‘I got something to tell you,’" Jason Heriford, the owner of Master’s Martial Arts, said.

At least, that's true for husband-and-wife Jason and Lillie Heriford.

“And she said, ‘I audibly heard God say we have to open a martial arts school’… and so we've just been trying to be obedient ever since, so here we are,” he said.

They're one of at least 65 businesses that have opened in town since 2012, according to non-profit Rockdale Earth Day.

"There have been a lot of new businesses, but there's still room for plenty more with the growth that we're seeing here,” he said.

Coming from new subdivisions and new developments in and just outside Milam County, and that growth is even trickling down to their business.

“I've been here about a year and a half,” Kimberly Mole, a customer said. “It's nice to have something in the community without having to drive a half an hour to go to a gym or, you know, it’s nice. It's right here at home."

And the Heriford's are excited to be part of it —

“I mean, we always hope that there's new people coming in our door,” Lillie said.

And see where it takes their business.

“We just keep pressing on one day at a time, always in faith,” Jason said.

