Rockdale ISD teacher arrested after making false threat, sheriff's office credits 'School Safety Initiative'

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — The Milam County Sheriff's Office is crediting its 'School Safety Initiative' in its efforts to track and arrest a Rockdale High School teacher who made a false threat.



An anonymous tip about a threat to Rockdale ISD was received at 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Milam County Sheriff's Office worked with the Secret Service and FBI, tracing the false threat to a high school math teacher.

The district says the incident is an ongoing investigation, and they are cooperating with law enforcement.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I hope that it shows that you know we're looking out for them and that you know we're not going to take anything lightly," Brett Eberhart, the public information officer for the Milam County Sheriff's Office said.

That’s what makes investigating every school threat crucial for the Milam County Sheriff's Office.

"The 'School Safety Initiative' has been around for a couple of years. Now, we expanded it this year by including Rockdale ISD," he said.

— especially the one that came from Rockdale ISD last week.

“Rockdale ISD has an anonymous tip reporting system on their website, and the threat came through there about 8 p.m., and within about 20 minutes, we were able to respond to the scene with nearly a dozen deputies," Eberhart said.

With help from the Secret Service and the FBI, investigators were able to trace the IP address back to a math teacher at Rockdale High School.

"It really enhanced the communication between us and the school district already and the fact that we had people already on campus and that kind of thing makes it a lot easier to deal with," he said.

Now, some parents are expressing their frustrations and concerns on social media, asking 'If you can’t trust teachers, who can you trust?' and others, believing that teachers should be held to a higher standard.

The district sent out a statement saying that they are working with law-enforcement and that there is still an active investigation.

But to continue keeping everyone safe —

“As far as being a parent I get it I am one and you know the best thing is vigilance and tell your student tell your child that you know if you see something if you hear something that's not right that doesn't sit right tell your parent," Eberhart said.

