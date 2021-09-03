Waco shelter offering free adoptions for all cats, dogs this weekend

The Humane Society of Central Texas is offering free adoptions through Saturday, Sept. 4.

The shelter in Waco said all cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies are up for free adoption after outreach from the community helped several animals find a home as they nearly reached full capacity on Wednesday.

"We have had a great response from our community over the last 24 hours," said the shelter on Thursday. "With a record-breaking Wednesday outgoing total of 31 animals ... we are closing in on a stable amount of open kennels!"

The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road. Anyone interested can also call (254) 754-1454.

"There is no way that we could reach our community without your help," said The Humane Society of Central Texas. "We are excited to finish the week in a big way!"