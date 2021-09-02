Code Red: Waco shelter asks Central Texans to foster, adopt today

The Humane Society of Central Texas is asking for the public's help in fostering and adopting dogs that are currently in the shelter.

The shelter in Waco said it has brought in 50 stray dogs over the past few days and is now nearing full capacity.

"With a record number of dogs being brought into the shelter in the past few days, we are approaching a dangerous number of residents," said the shelter on Wednesday. "We will continue to do everything within our power to give these dogs a fighting chance."

Anyone that is able to foster or adopt is encouraged to visit the shelter at 2032 Circle Road or call (254) 754-1454.