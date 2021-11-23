Two juveniles arrested in September murder of 22-year-old

Waco police said two more suspects in the murder of 22-year-old Israel Martinez have been arrested.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension and Special Tasks team arrested two juveniles, a 15-year-old and one 16-year-old, near 18th Street and Clay Avenue on Monday. A third suspect, 19-year-old Justin Angel Hernandez was arrested earlier on Thursday, Nov. 18, by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, Waco police officers arrived at the 2200 block of Gurley Avenue to find Martinez dead with a gunshot wound.

Waco police said Hernandez was arrested on an unrelated warrant, but following Hernandez's arrest, investigators were able to obtain an additional arrest warrant for Martinez's death.

This investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.