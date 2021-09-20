Shooting in Waco leaves one person dead, marks 13th homicide in 2021

WACO, Texas — Waco police officers were called to the 2200 block of Gurley Avenue on Sunday night for the discharge of a firearm.

When officers arrived on the scene they found 22-year-old Israel Martinez deceased with a gunshot wound.

Next of kin have been notified.

Waco Fire Department and AMR personnel responded and pronounced Martinez deceased.

No arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation should call the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357. Tips can be given anonymously.

This is Waco's 13th criminal homicide in 2021.

