U.S. Marshals arrest man for capital murder shooting in Waco

(Source: pixabay)
Police
Posted at 6:05 PM, Nov 19, 2021
A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the capital murder of 22-year-old Israel Martinez in September.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, Waco police officers arrived at the 2200 block of Gurley Avenue to find Martinez dead with a gunshot wound.

Waco police said Justin Angel Hernandez was arrested on Thursday, on an unrelated warrant, by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Following Hernandez's arrest, investigators were able to obtain an additional arrest warrant for Martinez's death.

This investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

