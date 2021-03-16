Third arrest made in Oct. 2020 murder on S. 14th St.

WACO, TX — A third arrest has been made in the murder of Jatron Thomas, who was shot to death in the 2600 blk of S. 14th St. in 2020.

Thomas was shot in the chest at about 1 AM in the 2600 block of S. 14th Street in Waco in October 2020. As officers arrived to the scene, they were able to locate Thomas. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

According to police, 18-year-old Pablo Villarreal was arrested this morning by the US Marshal Lone Star Task Force in Waco for a warrant charging him with murder.

Villareal is from the Waco area and was arrested during a traffic stop this morning.

Waco Police said although three arrests have been made in this case, the investigation is still ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

In January, the lead detective was able to obtain an arrest warrant for 18-year old Ocie Bernett of Waco in this murder.

Onobia Bernett, 17, was arrested March 12 by the Lone Star US Marshal Task Force here in Waco.

"We are once again extremely thankful of the partnership that we have with the US Marshal Lone Star Task Force and for their continued dedication to get our most violent criminals off the streets and to keep this community safe," Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum said.

