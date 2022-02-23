'Senseless violence' Friends and family hold balloon release vigil for Drevion Booker

WACO, Texas — Family and friends continued to remember the 16-year-old shot and killed in Waco with a balloon release vigil in his honor on Tuesday afternoon.

About fifty people gathered at the corner of Sanger Avenue and Ruby Avenue, where the fatal shooting of University High basketball player Drevion Booker took place. His parents, cousins, aunts, and uncles stood together for the teen they knew as "Bean."

"I don't know how to explain it, but it hurt us so much to see our young cousin gone. Out of the blue," Booker's cousin, Twaneshia Joiner said.

Booker's father, Juandre Booker, was also there, thankful for the outpouring of support from those in attendance.

"It was nice, being out here for the love that everybody's got for my little son," he said.

Balloon release almost underway to commemorate the life of 16-year-old Waco ISD student Drevion Booker, who was shot and killed over the weekend. @25NewsKXXV pic.twitter.com/tGhp4sERSS — Andrew Lamparski (@andrewlamparski) February 22, 2022

Alongside the grief, there was deep disappointment and frustration that such violence keeps happening in the city.

"The jail or the graveyard ... We losing too much talent to senseless violence," Booker said.

Drevion Booker was rushed to the hospital in critical condition on Sunday night after enduring a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead. As of Monday, Waco police are still tracking down a suspect.

His mother, father and stepfather are left in shock and confusion as the investigation into what led to Booker's death continues.

"Just want to say I love and miss you, Beans, forever... rest in peace," Booker said.