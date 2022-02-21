Watch
Waco police identify fatally shot 16-year-old, investigation continues

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 1:34 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 16:00:56-05

WACO, Texas — Police have identified the 16-year-old Waco boy who was shot Sunday night.

Drevion Booker, a sophomore basketball player at University High School, died from injuries sustained when he was shot in a Waco neighborhood, according to the Waco Police Department.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the 700 Block of Ruby Avenue on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, Booker was discovered with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was then transported to a local hospital where he later died.

This is the fifth murder investigation this year, according to Waco P.D.

