Family of murdered University High student speaks out

WACO, Texas — Family members of a 16-year-old University High School student athlete are devastated after he was shot and killed Sunday night.

Drevion Booker was a varsity basketball player that expected to graduate in 2024, according to Waco ISD.

"University Trojans...they had a tournament tomorrow. I'm sorry he ain't going to be able to see it," Booker's father Jamon Scott told 25 News.

Scott and Booker's mother, Rashanda Patterson, describe him as a smart, fun-loving kid who loved his sport.

"It's just senseless man, you know? Where's your heart? Where?" Scott asked.

The family said they are in a state of shock and confusion, with plenty of questions as the murder investigation into his death continues. They ask people with more information to come forward.

"We don't have no idea. Everyone is wondering .... What?" Scott said.

Booker's death marks the fifth murder investigation by Waco Police this year. 2021 saw 16 murders over the course of the entire year.

Owner and funeral director at Serenity Life Celebrations, Adrian Green, said he has seen stories like Booker's all too often in recent years.

"I don't want to meet with mothers and fathers that are burying their children, not even in high school," Green said.

Booker's family is the third to come in this year after losing a loved one to gun violence. He said that change has to be made in the city to stop it.

"It's not the community that I know. It's not, it does not reflect our heart in Waco, it does not reflect what we stand for as people," he said.

A vigil for Booker is planned to take place at University High School on Wednesday afternoon.

"I just want him back," Patterson said.