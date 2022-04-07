Lorena High School student that planned 'Columbine-style' attack arrested again

A Lorena ISD student that was arrested in September for a planned Columbine-style and then later charged with bestiality has now been arrested again.

McLennan County jail records indicate that Daniel Dakota Weber was arrested and charged on Sunday with arson, assault of a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

In September, Weber made threats over social media to terrorize Lorena High School "till that school is a pile of bricks and dead [bodies]," according to an affidavit.

Weber told police he made the threat on Instagram in hopes that school would be canceled on Friday, Sept. 24, according to Chief Dickson.

Weber was additionally charged with bestiality on Oct. 13, 2021. According to an affidavit, officers located video evidence of the charge on Weber's phone with a canine that belonged to his immediate family at the time.