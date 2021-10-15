Lorena High School student that planned 'Columbine-style' attack now charged with bestiality

A Lorena ISD student that was arrested last month for a planned Columbine-style attack has been charged with bestiality.

Daniel Dakota Weber, 17, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 23, under a terroristic threat charge. Weber was additionally charged with bestiality on Wednesday, Oct. 13, according to McLennan County Jail records.

In September, Weber made threats over social media to terrorize Lorena High School "till that school is a pile of bricks and dead [bodies]," according to the affidavit. The suspect told police he made the threat on Instagram in hopes that school would be canceled on Friday, Sept. 24, according to Chief Dickson.

Weber's bond was increased by $5,000, he now remains in McLennan County jail with a bond set at $15,000.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.