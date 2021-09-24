Lorena police arrest high school student for threats on social media

The Lorena Police Department arrested a high school student on Thursday for making threats on social media.

The male suspect, a student at Lorena High School, indicated that he allegedly took to Instagram to make threats in hopes that school would be canceled on Friday, Sept. 24, according to Lorena Police Chief Dickson.

"Rest assured that anytime a threat like this is discovered it is taken very seriously by the school district and the Lorena Police Department," said Dickson. "We will use all resources available to us to determine the sender of these messages."

The police department said it will increase police presence around the school district's campuses on Friday.

"We are continuing to investigate and at this time we believe there is no credible threats toward the schools, staff or any students," said Dickson. "Rest assured that your child’s safety and the safety of school staff is our top priority!"

This story is developing, as Lorena police said more information is forthcoming.