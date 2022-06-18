Watch
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

GoFundMe launched for Central Texas boy recovering from 32nd surgery

Nick Bradshaw (KXXV).PNG
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nick Bradshaw (KXXV)
Nick Bradshaw (KXXV).PNG
Posted at 3:48 PM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 16:58:49-04

LAMPASAS, Texas — A Central Texas boy is recovering from his 32 surgery after a fatal church shooting in 2017.

The boy's mother, Chancie Mcmahan, has since launched a GoFundMe to help cover the medical bills.

Mcmahan said her son will be in a wheelchair for the next 6 to 12 weeks as he undergoes physical therapy.

"Anything would help and as always, thanks for the prayers for my boy and myself!" Mcmahan said in a statement.

Chancie Mcmahan (GoFundMe).PNG

Ryland, a 10-year-old, underwent hip surgery this Wednesday.

“He’s in pain and anxiety is sky high, but we are making it,” Mcmahan said.

Ryland was shot during a fatal church shooting in Sutherland Springs that killed his stepmother and 2 stepsisters.

To make a donation today, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019