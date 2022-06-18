GoFundMe launched for Central Texas boy recovering from 32nd surgery

LAMPASAS, Texas — A Central Texas boy is recovering from his 32 surgery after a fatal church shooting in 2017.

The boy's mother, Chancie Mcmahan, has since launched a GoFundMe to help cover the medical bills.

Mcmahan said her son will be in a wheelchair for the next 6 to 12 weeks as he undergoes physical therapy.

"Anything would help and as always, thanks for the prayers for my boy and myself!" Mcmahan said in a statement.

Ryland, a 10-year-old, underwent hip surgery this Wednesday.

“He’s in pain and anxiety is sky high, but we are making it,” Mcmahan said.

Ryland was shot during a fatal church shooting in Sutherland Springs that killed his stepmother and 2 stepsisters.

