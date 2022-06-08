Mother of Texas mass shooting victim needs help

The mother of a now 10-year-old survivor of the 2017 Sutherland Springs church shooting is asking for help as her son heads in for surgery number 31 next week.

A former serviceman killed more than two dozen people at the Texas church in 2017. Now almost 5 years later, Ryland Ward still struggles with PTSD, anxiety, nightmares, and loud noises.

The ongoing journey to recover requires more time off work for his mother.

The 10-year-old loves his dog, fishing, and playing with his brothers and sisters.

"Ryland is scheduled for a surgery June 15 on his hip," said his mother in an organized GoFundMe. "[He is] going to be out for 6 weeks to 12 weeks depending. Ryland [is] gonna be back in a wheel chair and has to go back to therapy. I’m going to have to be missing work and as a single mom is impossible due to me being the only one paying bills."

Anyone interested in helping Ward and his family can visit the GoFundMe here.