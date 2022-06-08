Mother of Texas mass shooting victim needs help

The mother of a now 10-year-old survivor of the 2017 Sutherland Springs church shooting is asking for help as her son heads in for surgery number 31 next week.
A former serviceman killed more than two dozen people at the Texas church in 2017. Now almost 5 years later, Ryland Ward still struggles with PTSD, anxiety, nightmares, and loud noises.
The ongoing journey to recover requires more time off work for his mother.
The 10-year-old loves his dog, fishing, and playing with his brothers and sisters.
"Ryland is scheduled for a surgery June 15 on his hip," said his mother in an organized GoFundMe. "[He is] going to be out for 6 weeks to 12 weeks depending. Ryland [is] gonna be back in a wheel chair and has to go back to therapy. I’m going to have to be missing work and as a single mom is impossible due to me being the only one paying bills."
Anyone interested in helping Ward and his family can visit the GoFundMe here.
Ryland, 10, survived the Sutherland Springs church shooting. Now living in central Texas, next week he’ll have surgery #31. He struggles with PDSD, anxiety, nightmares, & loud noises. His mom spoke with me, I’ll have their story in the upcoming days. pic.twitter.com/g0oYLmVoIA
