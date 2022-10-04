Funeral arrangements released for 5 killed in McGregor mass shooting

MCGREGOR, Texas — Family and friends of the five people killed in last week's mass shooting in McGregor are ready to lay their loved ones to rest as authorities have yet to charge their alleged killer.

The man authorities say pulled the trigger, 35-year-old Nicolas Hernandez-Jaimes of Mexico, has been recovering from injuries at a local hospital after being shot by police during his arrest.

Authorities have released only scant details about how he allegedly murdered members of his family at their home and shot a mother and daughter dead last Thursday.

Law enforcement officials tell 25 News the shootings happened around 7:30 a.m. inside a neighborhood in the 900 block of Monroe St.

A DPS spokesperson said Jaimes officers arrested shortly after at another location after being shot and wounded by law enforcement.

Jaimes is accused of shooting to death his girlfriend, 38-year-old Monica Delgado, and her two children, 15-year-old Miguel Avila and 14-year-old Natalie Avila. He later turned the gun on Lori Aviles, 47, and Natalie Aviles, 20, shooting the mother and daughter both to death.



An eyewitness told 25 News he was also wounded in the chaos, and the alleged shooter drove around looking for more targets to shoot.

Police have yet to release a motive or timeline of events in the five murders despite numerous requests for more information from 25 News.

Authorities said Jaimes is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but "other charges are pending." He has yet to be charged with murder in connection with the five shooting deaths.

Members of Monica Delgado's family posted on social media funeral arrangements for the mother and her two children, which will be held Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at The McGregor Exchange Event Center in McGregor.



A public visitation will be held Thursday from 7-9 p.m. at the Oak Crest Funeral Home located at 4520 Bosque Ave. in Waco.

An obituary for Lori Aviles said funeral services for the mother will happen Thursday at 11 a.m. at the McGregor Exchange Event Center in McGregor. A visitation will happen Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at First Spanish Assembly of God in Waco.

A GoFundMe page for the family of Monica Delgado and her children has so far raised over $16,000 for funeral expenses. Likewise, a fundraiser for the family of Lori and Natalie Aviles has raised close to its goal of $40,000.