McGregor shooting survivor shares story of Thursday morning tragedy

MCGREGOR, Texas — Jeronimo Olvera was almost back home from dropping his grandchildren off on Thursday morning when he was confronted by a gunman in a truck.

"There was truck that drove up to me and stopped, and just started shooting at me," Olvera said.

The suspect, identified by DPS as 35-year-old Nicolas Hernandez-Jaimes, shot at Olvera and hit him in the left hand.

Olvera said the suspect then drove around the block, returning to once again fire at him and his father, Jeronimo Olvera, Sr. His father narrowly avoided gunfire.

Olvera said police later confronted Hernandez and detained him. As of Thursday night, he was being treated at a local hospital.

The incident claimed the lives of five people, including two teenagers. Two of the victims, Lori and Natalie Aviles, are Olvera's cousins.

Olvera said he is still grappling with the entire situation.

"Constantly just thinking about it," he said. "It replays all day long. It was tough last night."

On Friday night, McGregor and Troy football programs honored the lives lost with a moment of silence and a halftime display from Troy.

"It's tragic but I know there's a lot of support from the community," Olvera said.

