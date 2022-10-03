Balloon release for shooting victims in McGregor

MCGREGOR, Texas — Many mourners wrote messages on balloons as dozens gathered at McGregor elementary for a balloon release and prayer vigil Saturday in honor of the five lives taken in a mass shooting.

Family and friends leaning on each other for strength in this difficult time sharing their memories of the victims.

Alicia Chaney had just moved to McGregor when she met Lori Aviles at a band event for the school where they both served as chaperones.

Alicia Chaney told us, “I didn’t know anyone and we were the only two moms and she was so sweet, and she just came over and introduced herself and literally like with a hug.”

Relatives of Monica, Miguel and Natalie also shared memories of who they were.

Jose Sepulveda is married to a sister of Monica Delgado and says she was full of joy and her son Miguel was too.

Jose Sepulveda said, “She was a wonderful individual, Miguel her oldest was such a wonderful young man and he wanted to take on so much responsibility.”

After prayers, balloons were released.

This tight-knit group is leaning on each other for support.

A heartbreaking time for these families as they try to mend the pieces together.

To fill the gap of their loved ones that may be gone but will never be forgotten.