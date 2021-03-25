Menu

Fourth person arrested for 21-year-old's murder

Jatron Thomas was shot and killed on October 15, 2020, in the 2600 block of South 14th Street.
Jatron Thomas
Posted at 6:00 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 01:29:55-04

WACO, TX — A fourth person has been arrested for the murder of a 21-year-old man last October.

Around 1 a.m. on October 15, 2020, officers with the Waco Police Department were called out to the 2600 block of South 14th Street for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Authorities identified the victim as 21-year-old Jatron Thomas.

Three people have been arrested in connection to Thomas' death. On Thursday, March 25, 2021, a fourth murder warrant was served for Jamarion Campbell.

Campbell was served at the McLennan County Jail, where he is in custody on unrelated charges.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

