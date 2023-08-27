Community welcomes Indy and Belle bear cubs to Baylor

WACO, Texas — Baylor university students and the community gave a warm welcome to Judge Indy and Judge Belle.

The two bear cubs spent their first nights in the bear habitat just last week.

25 News' Dominique Leh was at the Bill & Eva Williams Bear Habitat, where hundreds of people lined up as far as the eye could see—all vying for a chance to see Baylor’s newest additions.

“I got up at 6:30 this morning, I got up at 6:30,” a group of Baylor students said.

The early bird gets to see Indy and Belle first. Baylor University welcomed their two new bear cubs to their home Saturday and the crowd couldn't hide their excitement.

“We can’t wait to see Indy and Belle, what they look like and how they play with each other,” a Baylor graduate said.

Judge Indy and Judge Belle come from a wildlife park in Idaho. This is the first time in 20 years the Bill & Eva Williams Bear Habitat has been a home to cubs.

Dakota Farquhar-Cadell oversees the Baylor Bear Program and he said Indy and Belle are two very curious cubs.

“They love being here, they’re loving the people, and today we’re just celebrating all that means for the Baylor family and or conservation, and education efforts around black bears,” Farquhar-Cadell said. “They’re always wrestling playing in the water, climbing exploring, tasting pieces of grass."

Indy and belle are under the care of 12 undergraduate students.

“Helping them get acclimated them with humans, making sure that they are set for voluntary care, which is critical for their well being long term.” Farquhar-Cadell said.

And long term care is exactly what Baylor students are wanting to give these cubs.

“They can fit in my dorm! They can come live with me,” some Baylor students said. “Indy and belle are gonna be my new best friends.”

But the question everybody is asking, can they “Sic 'Em?"

“Indy and Belle can’t do a Sic 'Em yet, although they have done a couple like maybe we can call them Sic 'Em, they don’t know what they’re doing yet," Farquhar-Cadell said.

What they can do, is bring the community together.

“I think as we watch the bears grow up, we’ll remember that we were hear at the beginning, and that’s a really special moment to remember,” a Baylor graduate said.

If you want to take a visit to see Belle and Indy, the Bear Habitat is always open, but your best bet is to catch them in the morning.