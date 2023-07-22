Authorities arrest and charge suspect involved in two Waco bank robberies from 2022

WACO, Texas — Authorities arrested 42-year-old John Rainwater on Friday evening on two federal warrants, and have since charged him with two counts of bank robbery.

Rainwater was charged for two aggravated bank robberies, with one incident being on April 30, 2022, and one on October 22, 2022, according to authorities.

"The Waco Police Department appreciates the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s partnership along with our Special Crime’s Detectives and U.S. Marshals who worked in solving these investigations and apprehending Rainwater," police said.