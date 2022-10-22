Watch Now
FBI, Waco police search for bank robber

WACO, Texas – The FBI and Waco police are searching for a suspect who robbed Texell Credit Union on Saturday.

Police say a light-skinned man “walked into the building (at 1221 Hewitt Dr. at 11:44 a.m.), brandished a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of money," a Waco Police Department news release said.

No one was injured. The suspect fled the scene before officers showed up.

Anyone with information should contact Waco police at (254) 750-7500.

“You can also call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357, if that tip leads to an arrest you could receive up to $2,000,” the release said.

25 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

