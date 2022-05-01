Waco police: Armed bank robbery suspect at-large

WACO, Texas — Waco police are searching for an armed suspect after allegedly robbing a local bank.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, a man entered the First Convenience Bank located inside a Walmart on Hewitt Drive.

Police said the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank employees, and claimed to have a handgun.

The suspect also tied their hands during the robbery.

Police report no major injuries occurred.

With the nature of the crime, local police and San Antonio FBI- Waco Resident Agency is are performing a joint investigation of the "aggravated bank robbery."

Police describe the suspect as male, between 18 and 30 years of age, last seen wearing brown oxford shoes, a blue medical mask, burnt-orange shirt, black skinny jeans, and carrying a dark-colored single-strap shoulder bag.

He is believed to be approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slim build and around 150 pounds, according to police.

Police said he has long curly brown hair with a beard.

Police did not specify if the suspect obtained any money from the robbery.

The suspect fled the scene on foot toward Hewitt Drive and ran east on Old McGregor Road; and is currently at large.

Police were unable to identify the race of the suspect which is currently unknown.

Those with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts are urged by the FBI and Waco police to report.

Crime Stoppers is providing a monetary reward of up to $2,000 for tips leading to an arrest. Crime Stoppers can be contacted at (254)-753-4357 with the reference case number 22-7151.

Additionally, First Convenience Bank is offering a $5,000 reward.

Waco police and the FBI can be contacted at (254)750-7500.