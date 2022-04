WACO, Texas — A Waco man is wanted in connection to a murder Friday morning, said police.

Evaristo Jacobo Garcia is believed to be the primary suspect in the murder of Johny Vidal Hogan.

A murder warrant for Garcia has since been obtained by authorities.

Garcia is considered to be armed and dangerous, the public is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately if they spot him.

He is 5'4, with black/gray hair, hazel eyes, weighing about 175 pounds.