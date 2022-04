Waco police are investigating a murder that occurred Friday morning with little information at this time.

Police said around 6 a.m. they responded to an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound at the 3100 Block of Pipkin Lane.

"No arrests have been made and detectives have little information at this time," said police. "This is the 11th homicide and or murder investigation of 2022 for the Waco Police Department."

Anyone with information is asked to call Waco police at (254) 750-7500.