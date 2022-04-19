Suspect in murder investigation arrested following 4-hour barricade in Llano County home

The primary suspect in the murder investigation of 47-year-old Johnny Vidal Hogan on Friday has been arrested.

Waco police said 34-year-old Evaristo Jacobo Garcia was arrested in Tow in Llano County after information was received that he was in the 1300 Block of Sleepy Lane.

Officers from the Llano County Sheriff’s Office and Williamson County SWAT team arrived to find that he had barricaded himself inside a home.

"Garcia surrendered after 4 hours," said police. "Two guns were recovered from Garcia’s arrest and there were no injuries."

Garcia will be extradited to McLennan County in the following days, according to police.