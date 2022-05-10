Temple police arrest H-E-B meat theft suspect, second remains at large

TEMPLE, Texas — A female suspect has been arrested in connection to a recent meat theft, police said.

(Bell County Jail Department) Marchea Latonya Brooks

Marchea Latonya Brooks, 40, was arrested by the Bell County Sheriff's Department early Tuesday morning, according to the Temple Police Department.

Her bond has since been set at $2,000.

TPD

Meanwhile, police are still looking for the second suspect, 53-year-old Latonya Thomas.

The two women were issued arrest warrants this April in connection to an alleged H-E-B meat theft.

It's reported that the two women stole an estimated $2,000 worth of meat, Temple police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.