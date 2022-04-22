Temple police asking for help in locating women for alleged H-E-B meat theft

Temple police have identified two in connection to an alleged H-E-B meat theft, and are asking for the public's help in locating them.

Police said they have issued warrants for 40-year-old Marchea Latonya Brooks and 53-year-old Latonya Thomas.

Around 3:34 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3000 Block of South 31 Street on reports of a theft in progress. Officers discovered two females had stolen meat from the grocery store and had left the area.

"They learned a store employee noticed the two exit the store with large quantities of unpaid meat products," said police. "The employee confronted them and tried to pull the cart away, but they were able to load all of the meat into their vehicle."

The two women stole an estimated $2,000 worth of meat, Temple police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.