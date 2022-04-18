Watch
Temple police: Two female suspects wanted in connection to H-E-B meat theft

Estimated $2,000 worth of meat taken
Posted at 1:31 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 14:31:07-04

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are asking for the public's help in identifying two females wanted for meat theft.

Around 3:34 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3000 Block of South 31 Street on reports of a theft in progress.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two females had stolen meat from the grocery store and had left the area.

An employee had noticed the two and confronted them, trying to even pull their cart away, but was unsuccessful.

Said suspects also let a shopping car run into another vehicle in the parking lot during the incident, leaving it damaged.

The suspects stole an estimated $2,000 worth of meat, Temple police said.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

