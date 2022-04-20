Meat prices soaring during inflation, Temple police still investigating H-E-B meat theft

Temple police are still working to hunt down the two women caught on video, allegedly stealing $2,000 worth of meat from a local grocery store.

“Our investigators came in and our investigator was assigned to the case. That investigator has already been in contact with the store and is currently working with their asset protection on the case,” said Temple Police Department Deputy Chief Jeff Clark.

While Temple police haven’t pinpointed a motive. Many believe the rising price of food could be a factor.

“Last week, the overall inflation rate was listed as being approximately at 5.86 percent,” said Texas A&M University-Central Texas Interim Department Chair of Finance accounting and Economics Robert Tennant. “However, with regards to groceries and specifically meat, that number is closer to approximately 20 percent.”

Tennant said when inflation started, food prices spiked more than gas or anything else. He also says meat prices have seen a 50 percent increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We end up going to the gas station every week. We end up going to the grocery store once or twice a week. We can see the changing prices more dramatically on things that impact every American family,” said Tennant.

Tennant said prices are going up faster than pay is going up so people are making fewer trips to the grocery store.

Some speculate rising prices could lead to more crimes… but Temple Police say they aren’t seeing much recent change in property crime rates. At least not yet.