LIVE: Day 2 of jury deliberations in Marvin Guy murder trial

BELTON, Texas — A jury is deliberating the fate of Marvin Guy, whose trial is one of Bell County's longest unresolved murder cases in recent history.

Guy, 59, stands accused of shooting a Killeen police officer to death during a botched no-knock raid back in May 2014. He has awaited trial for nearly a decade inside the Bell County jail.

25 News senior reporter Bobby Poitevint is inside the courtroom with live updates on the trial: