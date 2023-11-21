LIVE: Day 2 of jury deliberations in Marvin Guy murder trial

BELTON, Texas — A jury is deliberating the fate of Marvin Guy, whose trial is one of Bell County's longest unresolved murder cases in recent history.
Guy, 59, stands accused of shooting a Killeen police officer to death during a botched no-knock raid back in May 2014. He has awaited trial for nearly a decade inside the Bell County jail.
25 News senior reporter Bobby Poitevint is inside the courtroom with live updates on the trial:
MARVIN GUY TRIAL: The jury has now been in deliberations for two hours @25NewsKXXV https://t.co/D3uQly14MR— Bobby Poitevint ( @Bobby Poitevint ) November 21, 2023