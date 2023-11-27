Marvin Guy sentenced to life in prison for Killeen officer's murder

BELTON, Texas — A Bell County jury sentenced Marvin Guy to life for the murder of a Killeen police officer nearly a decade ago.

Guy, 59, was convicted of shooting Det. Chuck Dinwiddie to death during a botched no-knock raid in May 2014. He spent more than nine years in jail awaiting trial for the murder.

Prosecution and defense attorneys did not present closing arguments during Monday's sentencing phase.

While the state called several witnesses to testify about Guy's guilt, the defense had no one testify on his behalf.