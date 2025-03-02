Watch Now
‘Captain America Brave New World': Stays on top despite weak weekend ahead of Oscars

Anthony Mackie attends the special screening of "Captain America: Brave New World" at XXXX on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
LOS ANGELES (KXXV) — Despite a significant decline, "Captain America: Brave New World" still led the box office over the weekend, with an estimated $15 million in earnings, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Most of Hollywood’s attention was focused on the Oscars, which likely contributed to the weak performance.

Disney's "Captain America: Brave New World" earned an estimated $18.8 million internationally this weekend. The film's estimated international total now stands at $178.1 million, with a global total of $341.8 million.

According to the Associated Press, Critics and audiences have widely criticized the film, failing to deliver the Marvel reset many had hoped for. The pressure to revive the franchise now falls on May's "Thunderbolts" and July's "Fantastic Four: First Steps." However, "Captain America" will likely face little competition through March, and it may hold onto the No. 1 spot for a while longer.

