Gov. Abbott visited victims in hospital night of the Bryan mass workplace shooting

BRYAN, TX — On April 8, around 2:30 P.M. that afternoon, local law enforcement was discharged to a reported shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets, located in the area of 350 Stone City Drive.

Bryan PD reported seven victims at that time. One person was found dead at the scene. Four people were transported to CHI St. Joseph in Bryan in critical condition. One person was taken to CHI in College Station with minor injuries. Among the four hospitalized, included DPS Trooper Tovar.

On April 13, Governor Abbott's press secretary Renae Eze released the following statement:

“Hours after the tragic shooting in Bryan last week, Governor Abbott went to visit with the families and loved ones of two victims in critical condition at the hospital, including the family of Trooper Tovar. He spoke with the families at length about the condition of the victims and their bravery that day, offering to help them with every and any state resource available—and at times, offering a shoulder to cry on. Our thoughts, prayers, and assistance remain with the victims and their loved ones during this difficult time.” Press secretary Renae Eze

According to Kent Moore Cabinets, a community support fund has been established for the victims of this mass shooting.

If you wish to make a contribution to help the victims and their families you can take it to the Spirit Bank of Texas at 625 University Drive East in College Station or any other location, or you can contact the bank.

