Fund created to assist Bryan mass shooting victims

BRYAN, TX — A community support fund has been established for the victims of Thursday's Bryan mass shooting, according to Kent Moore Cabinets.

A fund has been set up to collect financial donations to assist the victims of the shooting at the Kent Moore Cabinets manufacturing facility in Bryan.

If you wish to make a contribution to help the victims and their families you can take it to the Spirit Bank of Texas at 625 University Drive East in College Station or any other location, or you can contact the bank.

Spirit Of Texas Bank has stated they will match up to the first $10,000 donated for the benefit of the injured, Kent Moore Cabinets said in a Facebook post.

One person is dead and several people were injured, including a DPS Trooper, after a mass workplace shooting in Bryan.

Timothy Smith, a 40 year old resident of Bryan, was identified as the victim found deceased on scene.

Authorities identified the suspect as 27-year-old Larry Bollin of Grimes County. He was later arrested.

At last check, two of the injured were listed in stable condition. One patient was listed in critical condition, but stable.

DPS Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar remains in serious condition, but stable at St. Joseph Health after reportedly undergoing surgery.

Kent Moore Cabinets also said an area for memorials such as flowers has been established in front of the facility where the shooting took place.

Those wishing to place a memorial near the scene may do so along a designated area along the fence line in front of the facility at 350 Stone City Drive in Bryan.