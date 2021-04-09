Watch
DPS Trooper Tovar remains hospitalized in serious condition, reportedly stable

Posted at 1:57 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 14:59:47-04

BRYAN, TX — On April 9, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the identity of the Trooper shot during yesterday's mass shooting in Bryan.

DPS Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar has reportedly received medical treatment, including surgery, after allegedly being shot while responding at the scene.

"Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar of the Madisonville @TXHwyPatrol Office remains in stable condition @StJoseph_Health in Bryan. We remain hopeful his condition will improve & appreciate the many kind thoughts and prayers. " Texas DPS tweeted.

On April 8, around 2:30 p.m., officers were called out to a reported shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in the area of 350 Stone City Drive.

Around 3:30 p.m. on FM 39 in Iola, multiple law enforcement agencies were attempting to take the suspect into custody when the suspect allegedly shot DPS Trooper Tovar.

Since then, the Texas Governor has issued the following statement:

"I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect.”
Governor Greg Abbott

