Reports: Baylor warned football coaching candidates on NCAA investigation

WACO, TX — The NCAA's investigation of Baylor football is heading towards a conclusion, according to Sports Illustrated.

Multiple sources are reporting that parties on all sides are waiting for a hearing date to be scheduled before the Committe on Infractions.

The ongoing investigation was transparent during their search to replace Matt Rhule.

Candidates who interviewed for the job were shown a document from Baylor’s outside counsel, Bond, Schoeneck & King, that outlined the general parameters of the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations, sources said.

The coaches who went through the interview process were given a preview of what they could be getting into when the case concluded.

Baylor ultimately hired former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda on Jan. 16 and gave him a six-year contract.

Aranda is Baylor’s third coach since Briles was fired after a spate of sexual-assault allegations against his players.

The investigation is from the sexual-assault scandal and institutional Title IX failings that led to Briles’ firing in 2015.

The exact allegations are unknown as the school has not released the NOA, citing its confidentiality agreement with the NCAA.

The original NOA was sent to the school in late 2018 and the school made its response to the allegations in early 2019.

Once sanctions are applied, presumably in 2020, anyone who had involvement in the violations will be years removed from the school.

