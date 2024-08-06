New gymnasium opens at Mumford ISD

MUMFORD, Texas (KRHD) — Mumford ISD is starting off the 2024-2025 school year with a brand new gymnasium for students and faculty to enjoy.



The gymnasium cost almost 15 million dollars to build.

It was paid completely in cash from savings over a span of almost 15 years.

Mumford ISD has a little more than 600 students

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It's a spectacular facility that more than doubled our athletic space," Superintendent of Mumford ISD Allen Reese said.

Mumford ISD has a brand new gymnasium.

"We felt our community deserved something of this magnitude where we can sit comfortably and enjoy whatever venue, whatever sport our kids are playing," Reese said.

Bringing excitement to every Mustang in the community.

Allen Reese is the Superintendent at Mumford ISD.

Reese told 15 ABC the previous gym was too small to seat all neighbors comfortably.

"We don't have a city or town and so whenever we gather, that is our community, that is our town and we want people to feel connected to this school," Reese said.

"969 seats in this gym and it will house our whole community comfortably," he said.

15 ABC took the opportunity to talk to some of the players about the new facility while a volleyball practice was in session.

Allison Scamardo is a senior at Mumford and said she loves the new gym, but will miss all the old memories.

"I'm very grateful for those other gyms a lot of memories, a lot of just like, I'm going to miss it, but this gym is just incredible," Scamardo said.

"It's just an honor that we get to be able to play here, especially for my last year."

This new gym cost almost 15 million dollars to build and Reese tells me the district has been saving for this since 2010.

"Most schools are going to pass a bond, a lot of our kids don't live here, so we don't have the tax base to do so," Reese said.

"We saved for a very long time in order to be able to pay this."

Mumford is planning on holding many school events in the new gym, including graduation.

"'Im loving that we get to be in this nice facility to send us off to the future," Scamardo said.