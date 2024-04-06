"We're not just a hotel, we're an experience": Inside look at Hotel Herringbone

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A hotel made completely out of shipping containers is now available for bookings. Hotel Herringbone is located in Downtown Waco on 4th Street. The new place to stay also has a a rooftop bar, a fine dining restaurant, and retail shops.



The unique Boutique Hotel has 21 70’s-style hotel rooms for visitors, The Red Herring Restaurant, a ballroom, and Lucky Bucks rooftop bar with a view of downtown.

Room’s vary in prices from $300 to $1100.

Hotel Herringbone has more than 100 employees, and they’re looking to employ more.

Hotel Herringbone will have live music 360 nights of the year for free in the Herringbone plaza.

“This is herringbone plaza. Anyone can walk in, we’re open almost 24 hours a day,” said Jay Saucedo.

Jay Saucedo is the general manager of Hotel Herringbone, he calls it the cultural epicenter of Waco.

“When your guests walk right through the plaza, it’s going to be so familiar yet so foreign, and it’s just going to want to make you explore!” he said.

Along with 21 70’s style hotel rooms for visitors, you’ll also find the Red Herring Restaurant, and a rooftop bar with a view of downtown.

“You can see the courthouse building the Alico building and of course the most famous view of them all, the glorious silos right here,” said Sales and Marketing Director Rachel Ruth Tate.

You’ll also find several retail spots to shop around.

“Come out, grab a board or some cheese, grab a sandwich, have the kids play, grab a glass of wine or buy a bottle and take it home if you want. It’s very much an open air walkable market, even with all our retail tenants live out here as well,” said Owner and Chef of Hotel Herringbone Corey Mcentyre.

Saucedo tells me they’re excited for local businesses, like Nightlight Donuts and Coffee, and Sendero Provisions, to set up shop at the hotel.

Right now Hotel Herringbone has more than 100 employees, and they’re looking for more.

“This is going to give an opportunity for culinary artists, for visual artist for hospitality professionals for entertainers,” said Saucedo.

And if you’re interested in booking a stay, room’s vary in prices from $300 to $1100.

“What’s the cost of one room? It does vary, we have dynamic pricing, about 300 dollars up to 1100 per night depending on the room,” said Saucedo.

Saucedo calls it distinctly Waco, but uniquely Hotel Herringbone.

“We’re not just a hotel, we’re an experience and from the moment you walk in, it’s immediately apparent that this is very different,” said Saucedo.

Hotel Herringbone will officially be open April 27th and they’re still hiring, so if you’re interested in applying, feel free to walk right up and ask about a position.

